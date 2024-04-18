Man Arrested In Poland Over Suspected Plot To Kill Ukraine's Zelensky

Ukrainian prosecutors had informed Poland about the activities.

A man suspected of aiding a plot by Russian intelligence services to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been arrested in Poland, Polish and Ukrainian prosecutors said Thursday.

The Polish national, named only as Pawel K., is suspected of supplying information to Russian military intelligence and "helping the Russian special forces to plan a possible assassination attempt" against Zelensky, said a statement from Polish prosecutors.

It said the suspect had stated he was "ready to act on behalf of the military intelligence services of the Russian Federation and established contact with Russian citizens directly involved in the war in Ukraine".

Ukraine's chief prosecutor Andriy Kostin said the suspect had been tasked with "gathering and transmitting to the aggressor state information about security at Rzeszow-Jasionka airport" in southeastern Poland.

Zelensky frequently passes through the airport on his trips abroad. It is also used by foreign officials and aid convoys heading to Ukraine.

The suspect is in detention pending judicial procedures, the two countries' prosecutors said.

"This case underscores the persistent threat Russia poses not only to Ukraine and Ukrainians but to the entire free world," Kostin wrote on X, the former Twitter.

"The Kremlin's criminal regime... organises and carries out sabotage operations on the territory of other sovereign states," he added.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski commended the work of his country's special services and prosecutors in the operation as well as cooperation with neighbouring Ukraine.

Warsaw has been one of Kyiv's staunchest backers since the Russian invasion in February 2022, although ties have frayed recently in a dispute over agricultural imports.

