Man Arrested At US Airport For Carrying Titanium Vampire Straw

The titanium vampire straw .

A 26-year-old passenger was arrested for carrying a self-defence titanium weapon known as a 'Vampire Straw' through the security check at Boston's Logan International Airport, as per a report in Independent.

The Massachusetts authorities discovered the same and subsequently confiscated the weapon from the man's carry-on luggage. The picture of vampire straw, which resembles a dagger, was shared in a tweet from Transportation Security Administrator Dan Velez on Monday. He said in the caption, "This is a Vampire straw. These items are not allowed in passenger carry-on bags. A passenger found that out yesterday @BostonLogan when @MassStatePolice confiscated the item and eventually arrested the 26-year-old man on a state charge. #travelfail"

This is a Vampire straw. These items are not allowed in passenger carry-on bags. A passenger found that out yesterday @BostonLogan when @MassStatePolice confiscated the item and eventually arrested the 26-year-old man on a state charge. 🧛🏼‍♂️🥤🚫 #travelfailpic.twitter.com/8TGQYP93c7 — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) April 24, 2023

As per the outlet, Chicago resident Arman Achuthan Nair was arrested on Sunday night and accused of possessing a dangerous weapon after a 10-inch titanium straw with a "bevelled end" was discovered in his backpack. The drinking straws are referred to as a "weapon" on the website of knife merchant Szaboinc.com. "Designed for self-defense, the Vampire straw is super tough and long enough to be used like a dagger; its chiselled tip is sharp enough to puncture most synthetic materials," the site added.

The titanium vampire straw priced at $85 (Rs 6,900) is promoted on the Szabo website. The straw "enables the user to drink any thick shake or smoothie effortlessly," according to the product description. "The Vampire straw's dimensions make it the most comfortable straw to use; it's length and wide gauge allows the user to drink effortlessly any thick shake or smoothie. The Vampire straw is also long enough to drink from any long beverage can," reads the website.

The straw is "designed for self-defence" and is "super tough and long enough to be used like a dagger," according to the website. The company claims that every 10-inch straw is produced to order in the United States.