Degraded PlayStation Sparks Panic At Boston Airport, Bomb Squad Called In

Passengers are seen standing outside the Logan International Airport in Boston.

A terminal at Boston's Logan International Airport was evacuated on Easter Sunday due to a “suspicious” object, which was later discovered to be a defective PlayStation console. The device showed abnormalities when it passed through the X-ray machine, NBC reported.

The incident took place at Terminal A of the airport where the police said the bomb squad had to be called to screen the item inside the checked luggage. The scare soon died down after the bomb squad members discovered that the item was an old PlayStation.

Massachusetts State Police (MSP) spokesperson Dave Procopio told The Hill that the suspicious item was found inside a passenger's bag who was boarding a Delta Airlines flight.

The gaming console was in a degraded condition due to damage and old age, Procopio added.

In a video shared on social media, hundreds of passengers are seen queuing up to exit the terminal with an airport employee on a public service announcement (PSA) guiding them to leave through a secure checkpoint.

Other videos shared on Twitter showed dozens of people outside the terminal. Multiple police vehicles were also spotted responding to the emergency.

They are evacuating the Airport in Terminal A Boston Logan International Airport we were on the plane and they made us get off. Anyone know what's going on #boston#terminala#delta#bostonloganpic.twitter.com/tFCnCmboV8 — Scott Tolar REALTOR® (@MyKwAgent) April 17, 2022

“I had a 6 pm flight and I was just getting to the airport. When I got out of the car, a bunch of people ran out screaming, so I got back in the car. I didn't hear what they were screaming about,” a passenger named Pam Lovano told ABC affiliate WCVB.

Another passenger told the channel that he was on a plane and that he and his fellow passengers were asked to deboard.

The police gave the all-clear an hour after the suspicious package was discovered, allowing the passengers to return to the terminal.