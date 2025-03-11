Advertisement

Man, 59, Arrested On Suspicion Of Manslaughter In North Sea Crash

"Following enquiries undertaken by my team, we have arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the collision," police said.

Grimsby:

A 59-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter following a search for a missing crew member after a tanker was struck by a cargo ship in the North Sea, police said.

"Following enquiries undertaken by my team, we have arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the collision," Humberside police's senior investigating officer Craig Nicholson said in a statement.

