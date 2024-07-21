This US Teen Has Been Accepted At 20 Colleges, All 8 Ivy League Schools

Malena Galletto, 17, has received acceptance letters from all eight Ivy League Schools.

Malena Galletto, 17, has received acceptance letters from all eight Ivy League Schools. Not just that, the young sensation, from Washington Heights, has also received positive outcomes from the other 20 colleges and universities she applied to, reported the NY Post.

“When I was about to open [an admissions] letter, I would prepare myself for it to be the first rejection letter. And then I would open them and it would always say, ‘Congratulations on being accepted!” Ms Galletto was quoted as saying.

Ms Galletto, who got a 97% GPA, said that she got her first acceptance from the University of Albany.

She added, “For as long as I can remember, school has always been my number one priority. Even in elementary school, I remember always wanting to be at the top of my class,” she said, crediting her parents, both of whom teach tango and immigrated from their native Argentina to Washington Heights in 2000. They instilled in her that “education was the most important thing.”

Recalling the moment when she received the letter from Harvard University, Ms Galletto said, “The first one I opened was from Cornell [University], and when that was a ‘Yes,' it was life-changing…But when I opened Harvard [University], I was absolutely screaming. Deep down, it was always Harvard for me.”

Ms Galletto's mother Karina Romero also expressed her excitement about her daughter's achievements. “I am so incredibly proud. She's always studying and doing her very best, and I'm so happy she got what she worked so hard to achieve,” she said.

Ms Galletto has also received a shout-out from City Department of Education spokeswoman Nicole Brownstein. As per Ms Brownstein, the result is a “testament to her [Malena Galletto] hard work and dedication.”