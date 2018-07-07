Maldives Snubs India Again, Inks Power Sector Deal With Pakistan

Maldives and Pakistan have signed a new power sector deal. (Representational Image)

Pakistan and the Maldives have signed a Memorandum of Understanding or MoU to support the island nation's infrastructure development in the power sector. The move is seen as another snub to India after it recently scrapped a helicopter deal with New Delhi.



"A four-member delegation of Maldives State Electric Company (STELCO), headed by its chairman Ahmed Aiman, was on a six-day state visit to Pakistan to learn from the experience of the country's Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and benefit from its technical and human capabilities," according to the local media reports.



The delegation met Muzammil Hussain, the chairman of Pakistan's Water and Power Development Authority, at Wapda House in Lahore in Pakistan's Punjab province.



