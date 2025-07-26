'We're Maldives First Responders, Always: Indian Envoy On Reset In Ties

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Male to attend the Maldives' 60th Independence Day celebrations as Guest of Honour, India's High Commissioner to the Maldives, G Balasubramanian, spoke exclusively to NDTV about the steady turnaround in bilateral relations - and the road ahead.

"This visit marks a reset," he said, referring to the recent chill in ties between the two countries, particularly after President Mohamed Muizzu came to power in 2023 on a platform that had leaned closer to Beijing and called for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel.

But a year on, the diplomatic language has shifted - from confrontational to constructive.

Mr Balasubramanian pointed to India's consistent and quiet diplomacy during this period, coupled with targeted development aid and people-centric engagement. "India-Maldives relations have stood the test of time. They are rooted in history, geography, and mutual goodwill - and they will only strengthen further after this visit," he said.

Big Projects, Bigger Signal

Among the key symbols of India's development partnership is the Greater Male Connectivity Bridge, which is now 65 per cent complete. Once finished, the bridge - funded by a USD 500 million Indian line of credit - will become the largest infrastructure project in the Maldives and connect the capital with nearby islands.

"It will unlock enormous economic potential for the country," Mr Balasubramanian said.

The visit has also delivered substantive outcomes: An extension of India's line of credit, and a formal start to Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks, signalling a deepening economic partnership even as both sides rework the optics.

India's Place Amid Rising Chinese Influence

Asked about China's growing presence in the Maldives, the High Commissioner was measured but clear. "India's ties with Maldives are independent. They are not determined by our dynamic with any other country. The common people here know India has always stood by them. We have been their first responders - whether during natural disasters or man-made tragedies," he said.

His comments come at a time when India is carefully re-engaging with the Muizzu administration, choosing investment, education, and connectivity over overt confrontation - a strategy that now seems to be bearing fruit.

Tourism, Health, Education: A Two-Way Street

Looking ahead, Mr Balasubramanian sees untapped potential in people-to-people links - especially in tourism, health care, and education. While Maldivians have long visited Indian hospitals and universities, the High Commissioner noted that outbound Indian tourism could grow as well.

"India offers something the Maldives doesn't - mountains, rivers, a vast cultural landscape. There's growing interest among Maldivians to explore India," he said.

A Reset With Roots

For India, this visit is not just about optics, but reaffirming its role as a trusted, reliable partner - irrespective of who holds office in Male. As the High Commissioner said, "That's our biggest strength: consistency. Governments may change, but our friendship with the people of Maldives remains."