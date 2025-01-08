Maldives Attempts To Rebuild Defence Ties With India 8 Months After Fallout

Eight months after New Delhi was made to withdraw its military personnel from Maldives leading to frayed ties between the south Asian neighbours, a visit by the Maldivian defence minister to New Delhi aims to resume defence cooperaion.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday met his Maldivian counterpart Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon in New Delhi for high-level talks, including on boosting the defence preparedness of the Indian Ocean archipelago. During the meeting Mr Singh conveyed India's readiness to enhance defence ties with Maldives.

According to the press statement, the bilateral talks between the two leaders were wide-ranging, but revolved around the core resolve to work closely in realising the joint vision for India-Maldives comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership.

It further stated that the two ministers reviewed in all aspects of bilateral defence and security cooperation in great detail. "During the talks, both sides reasserted the firm commitment to work closely in realising the joint vision for India-Maldives Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership," the Defence Ministry said.

Rajnath Singh underscored India's willingness to support Maldives in enhancing its defence capabilities. He also conveyed India's readiness to provide defence platforms and military assets to augment Maldives' security preparedness. Mr Singh reiterated New Delhi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and its vision for the Indian Ocean region.

REBUILDING AFTER A STORM

In recent months Maldives has tried to mend ties with India, which took a damaging hit after its current President Mohamed Muizzu adopted an anti-India, pro-China stance after his electoral win. In doing so, Male risked harming a centuries-old cultural relationship and decades-old bilateral ties it had with New Delhi.

A day after his victory in the presidential election, Mr Muizzu declared that it wants India to withdraw all its military personnel present in Maldives for civil assistance. He declared that Maldives will maintain autonomous control over all its territories, including maritime, aerial, and terrestrial domains apart from enhancing Maldives' capabilities for conducting underwater surveys.

In February, 2024, he had said that the first group of Indian military personnel will be sent back to New Delhi before March 10, 2024, and ordered the remaining personnel, manning two aviation platforms, to be withdrawn before May 10 the same year.

At the time, 88 Indian military personnel were in the Maldives primarily to operate two helicopters and an aircraft that have carried out hundreds of medical evacuations and humanitarian missions.

Reports suggest that Maldives was willing to take China's help instead.

Incidentally, Maldives had on January 23, 2024 permitted China's Xiang Yang Hong 03, a vessel equipped to carry research and surveys, to dock at Male port, saying the halt was for replenishment and that the research vessel would not be conducting any research while in the Maldivian waters.

President Muizzu had also broken tradition by opting not to make New Delhi his first port of call after assuming office. In fact, his first visit to New Delhi came as recently as October 2024 - nearly than a year after he became president.

Since the President's visit three months ago, ties between Maldives and India, which had broken down severely, are seeing an effort to be rebuilt with visits from both the foreign minister and the defence minister.

