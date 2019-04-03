Malaysia's Former PM Najib Razak Pleads Not Guilty As Corruption Trial Starts

The 65-year-old pleaded not guilty to seven charges of corruption and money laundering.

World | | Updated: April 03, 2019 13:25 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Malaysia's Former PM Najib Razak Pleads Not Guilty As Corruption Trial Starts

Najib Razak has been accused of a multi-billion-dollar financial scandal. (File)


Kuala Lumpur: 

Malaysia's disgraced former leader Najib Razak pleaded not guilty to all charges against him at the start of his trial Wednesday over a multi-billion-dollar financial scandal that sent shockwaves around the world. 

After arriving at court in Kuala Lumpur, where supporters were chanting "Long live Najib!", the 65-year-old took his seat in the dock and pleaded not guilty to seven charges of corruption and money laundering.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Najib RazakMalaysia's Former PMmoney laundering

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PM ModiNavjot SidhuAlka LambaRomeo SeahawkElections 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsBHUDonald TrumpOmar AbdullahChoppersNote 5 ProMi Fan FestivalMi Note 7

................................ Advertisement ................................