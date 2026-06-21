Malaysia First, China Next: Tarique Rahman Embarks On Debut Foreign Tour

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Saturday embarked on his first overseas tour since taking office in February, travelling first to Malaysia and then to China.

While there had been speculation over whether Rahman would choose India or China for his first major foreign visit, the Bangladesh Prime Minister has opted for a six-day tour of Malaysia and China aimed at strengthening economic ties, attracting investment, expanding labour market opportunities and deepening strategic cooperation.

Rahman left Dhaka on a two-day official visit to Malaysia before proceeding to China to attend the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (WEF), popularly known as the Summer Davos Forum.

According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sanstha, the Malaysia leg of the visit will focus on trade, labour market cooperation and investment opportunities. On June 22, Rahman is scheduled to hold talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and meet industry representatives.

After completing his visit to Malaysia, Rahman will travel to China at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Bangladesh and China are expected to sign between 15 and 17 bilateral instruments during the visit, including 13 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), two agreements, one action plan and one protocol.

One of the key issues being closely watched from India's perspective is the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project (TRCMRP). During Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman's recent visit to China, Bangladesh sought Beijing's involvement in the project.

Responding to reporters' queries, Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam confirmed that discussions on the Teesta project would be part of the agenda during the visit to China.

Sources told NDTV that a formal announcement regarding the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project is likely during the visit. Any such development would be closely watched in India because of the project's proximity to the strategically significant Siliguri Corridor.

On June 25, Rahman is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. He will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on June 26.

During his stay, the Bangladesh Prime Minister will participate in the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Dalian, Liaoning Province, from June 23 to June 25.

Rahman is accompanied by his wife, Zubaida Rahman, and an official delegation. He is expected to return to Dhaka on June 26, concluding his first overseas tour as Prime Minister.