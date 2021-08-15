Malala Yousafzai 'Deeply Worried About Women' As Taliban Take Kabul

Malala Yousafzai said she is worried about women, minorities and human rights activists.

With the Taliban set to take over power in Afghanistan, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai said she is worried for the safety of women, minorities and human rights advocates.

The rights activist, who was shot in the head by Taliban terrorists in Pakistan for her campaign for the education of girls, urged global and regional powers to call for an immediate ceasefire and provide help to civilians.

"We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan. I am deeply worried about women, minorities and human rights advocates. Global, regional and local powers must call for an immediate ceasefire, provide urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians," tweeted Ms Yousafzai, now based in the UK.

The Taliban entered Kabul today and an official said President Ashraf Ghani had left the city for Tajikistan, capping the terrorists' lightning push for power. A senior Afghan Interior Ministry official said Ghani had left for Tajikistan.

Asked for comment, the President's office said it "cannot say anything about Ashraf Ghani's movement for security reasons".

There were no reports of fighting and Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said they were waiting on the outskirts and were in talks with the Western-backed government for a peaceful surrender. "Taliban fighters are to be on standby on all entrances of Kabul until a peaceful and satisfactory transfer of power is agreed," he said.

A source familiar with the matter said they would discuss a transition of power and US officials would also be involved.

Known during their past rule for keeping girls out of school and hardline Islamic punishments such as amputation, stoning and hanging, the Taliban appeared to be trying to project a more modern face. Another spokesman Suhail Shaheen said the group would protect the rights of women, as well as freedoms for media workers and diplomats.