"Major Terrorist Attack" Prevented In Netherlands, 7 Arrested: Official

Dutch police have arrested seven men suspected of being at a very advanced stage of preparation for a major terrorist attack in the Netherlands, said official statement

World | | Updated: September 27, 2018 23:54 IST
The Hague, Netherlands: 

Dutch police arrested seven men Thursday suspected of plotting to carry out a "major terrorist attack" at a high-profile event using explosive belts and an AK-47 assault rifle, the public prosecutor's office said.

"Police arrested seven men on Thursday... suspected of being at a very advanced stage of preparation for a major terrorist attack in the Netherlands," it said in a statement, adding  one of the suspects had wanted to kill "many victims".



