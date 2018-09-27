'Major Terrorist Attack' Prevented In Netherlands, 7 Arrested: Official

Dutch police have arrested 7 men suspected of plotting a "major terrorist attack" (Representational)

Dutch police arrested seven men Thursday suspected of plotting to carry out a "major terrorist attack" at a high-profile event using explosive belts and an AK-47 assault rifle, the public prosecutor's office said.

"Police arrested seven men on Thursday... suspected of being at a very advanced stage of preparation for a major terrorist attack in the Netherlands," it said in a statement, adding one of the suspects had wanted to kill "many victims".