Video: Huge Fire At Pak Mall Spreads From 3rd To 20th Floor

The flames rapidly spread across other floors of the building, as well as the upper sections where residential apartments are located.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Islamabad:

A major fire broke out at the third floor of the Centaurus Mall in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Sunday, as per local media.

According to The Express Tribune, the flames rapidly spread across other floors of the building, as well as the upper sections where residential apartments are located.

No casualties have been reported so far, The Express Tribune reported, citing initial reports.

More details waited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

.