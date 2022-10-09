Video: Huge Fire At Pak Mall Spreads From 3rd To 20th Floor

No casualties have been reported so far.

A major fire broke out at the third floor of the Centaurus Mall in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Sunday, as per local media.

According to The Express Tribune, the flames rapidly spread across other floors of the building, as well as the upper sections where residential apartments are located.

horrific scenes from #Centaurus mall in Islamabad due to huge fire.May Allah protect and keep everyone safe Ameen🤲📿 pic.twitter.com/pvqipyevtJ — دیجا (@deejasays) October 9, 2022

More details waited.

