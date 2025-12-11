Major Boost For Pakistan's F-16 Fleet As US Okays $686 Million Tech Upgrade

The United States has reportedly approved a major arms deal worth $686 million to sell advanced technology and support for Pakistan's F-16 fighter jets. The package includes Link-16 systems, cryptographic equipment, avionics updates, training, and comprehensive logistical support, Dawn reported, citing a Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) letter to the US Congress.

The deal has triggered a 30-day review period and is expected to undergo scrutiny from lawmakers, with India keeping a close watch on the developments.

The proposed sale is reportedly aimed at modernising Pakistan's F-16 fleet and addressing operational safety concerns. The Texas-based Lockheed Martin Company, which manufactures the F-16s, will serve as the principal contractor for the sale, according to the DSCA letter.

The US defence agency's letter stressed that "implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional US government or contractor representatives to Pakistan" and that there will be "no adverse impact on US defence readiness as a result of this proposed sale."

It also made clear the rationale for the sale, stating that it "will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by allowing Pakistan to retain interoperability with US and partner forces in ongoing counterterrorism efforts and in preparation for future contingency operations."

The sale of tech will "maintain Pakistan's capability to meet current and future threats by updating and refurbishing its Block-52 and Mid Life Upgrade F-16 fleet,' it said.

These updates will also provide more "seamless integration and interoperability between the Pakistan Air Force and the US Air Force in combat operations, exercises, and training, and refurbishment will extend the aircraft life through 2040 while addressing critical flight safety concerns," the letter added.

The letter also emphasises Pakistan's readiness to absorb the technology, stating that the country "has shown a commitment to maintaining its military forces and will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces."

It also addressed regional concerns, asserting that "the proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region."

The letter concludes that the sale "will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States" while ensuring that Pakistan can continue to operate its F-16 fleet safely and effectively.

About The Deal

The total estimated value of the sale is $686 million, with major defence equipment valued at $37 million and other items at $649 million. The major defence equipment (MDE) component includes 92 Link-16 data link systems and six inert Mk-82 500 lb general-purpose bomb bodies without explosive payload to be used for weapons integration testing.

Link-16 is an advanced command, control, communications and intelligence system. It is a secure, real-time communication network that shares tactical data among allied forces and is used by US and allied NATO forces. The system is resistant to electronic jamming from enemy air and ground assets.

It also provides the warfighter with key theatre functions such as surveillance, identification, air control, weapons engagement coordination, and direction for all services and allied forces.

Pakistan had reportedly requested upgrades to its F-16 fleet in 2021 amid strained relations, but Washington had delayed its response.