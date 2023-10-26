Huge Manhunt In US For 'Armed And Dangerous' Shooter Who Killed 22

Maine Shooting: Police have identified the suspect as Robert Card, a 40-year-old firearms instructor.

Police in US' Maine have launched a massive manhunt for the suspect in a mass shootings that has left at least 22 people dead. Police have identified the suspect as Robert Card, a 40-year-old firearms instructor who has been arrested in the past for domestic violence.

"We have literally hundreds of police officers working around the state of Maine to investigate this case to locate Mr. Card, who is a person of interest," Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck told a news conference.

Here's what we know so far about the Maine shootings:

What Happened: Police arrived at the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley at 7.15 pm local time in response to an active shooter. Minutes later, they received reports of another shooting at the Schemengees Bar & Grille.

Person Of Interest: Police have named 40-year-old Robert Card as a person of interest in the case, who was reportedly seen in surveillance footage entering a bowling alley in Maine's Lewiston town with a semi-automatic weapon. Sharing his pictures on their social media accounts, police warned residents to not approach him as he is "armed and dangerous". Card is a firearms instructor with military training who spent two weeks at a mental health facility in the summer of 2023, according to a police bulletin.

The Manhunt: Maine police say hundreds of officers are now working across the state to find Card. Local media said that helicopters and police cars can be seen across Maine as authorities try to find Card. Residents have been urged to continue sheltering in place and not step out.

Progress So Far: Police said they have located a "vehicle of interest" that they had been looking for -- a white sport utility vehicle (SUV) -- in Lisbon, a town around eight miles (12 kilometers) from Lewiston, where residents had also been warned to stay off the streets.

Emergency Alert: Swathes of Lewiston were locked down, with businesses urged to shutter and people ordered to shelter in place as police launched a hunt for the gunman. Local schools will also be closed on Thursday.