Who Is Robert Card, Main Suspect In US Shooting That Killed 16

Robert Card, 40, is a retired military officer and has arrested in the past for domestic violence

An emergency alert has been sounded in a county in US' Maine after 16 people were killed and dozens injured in shootings. Police have launched a massive operation to catch the gunman, who has been identified as Robert Card, and asked locals in Lewiston to stay inside their homes.

"There is an active shooter in Lewiston. We ask people to shelter in place. Please stay inside your home with the doors locked. Law enforcement is currently investigating at multiple locations," Maine State Police said on X

The shooting spree took place at a bowling alley and also at least one other location, a local restaurant and bar, according to local media.

Local police posted a photo of the shooter Robert Card on Facebook carrying a semi-automatic style weapon inside a bowling alley, and said that he should be "considered armed and dangerous.".

"Law Enforcement is attempting to locate Robert Card 4/4/1983, as a person of interest regarding the mass shooting at Schemengees Bar and Sparetime Recreation this evening. CARD should be considered armed and dangerous," Lewiston Police Department said.

Card, 40, is a retired military officer who has been arrested in the past for domestic violence. Earlier this year, he reported mental health issues including hearing voices and had threatened an attack at the military training base in Saco, Maine. He was admitted to a mental health facility for 2 weeks.

After the shooting, he was seen driving a White Subaru, of which cops have released pictures.

Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline said he is "heartbroken for our city and our people" and urged residents to follow the recommended guidelines.

President Joe Biden has also been briefed, according to the White House.

Efforts to ban the powerful weapons have run up against opposition from Republicans, staunch defenders of the constitutional right to bear arms.

The political deadlock endures even though there have been 500 mass shootings in the US -- defined as incidents in which four or more people were shot or killed -- so far this year.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.