Maid Of Honour Plans To Step Down After Groom's "Controlling, Aggressive" Behaviour

A woman asked to be the maid of honour (MOH) by a not-so-close friend is now planning to step down from her role due to the groom's controlling and aggressive behaviour.

Sharing the incident on Reddit, she said, despite not having a close relationship with the bride, she agreed to take on the responsibility but has since received disrespect from the groom, who has been micromanaging the wedding plans, insulting the bride's friends and interfering in the bachelorette party.

She said, "He gossips, comes off insecure, and has been rude to me and others. He also micromanages everything."

The woman said she and another woman who was also selected as the maid of honour had been organising the bride's "bachelorette party" and made efforts to ensure they complied with her wishes.

The bride wanted a low-key bachelorette party, but then her fiance began making specific demands like a private bed/bath for her, enough breaks between activities, etc, she said.

Later, they planned a bachelorette according to her fiance's preferences, but just two weeks before the event, he demanded a full itinerary and told them to start over. She said that he aggressively messaged the other MOH, said we were "denying the bride the weekend she deserves," and insulted one of the girls in the group, calling her a "dumb b*tch."

The woman said she felt completely burned out and wondered why she was even chosen in the first place. She mentioned that she wanted to be there for the bride, but the way she's been treated by the groom was disrespectful.

"My plan is to follow through with the bachelorette, then tell the bride I'm stepping down as MOH," she wrote. The woman then asked Reddit users for advice and if anyone had any suggestions on how to approach the situation.

The post went viral in no time, with many users suggesting she talk to the bride.

One user commented, "Let the bride know! It seems like he is abusive and isolating her from all her friends!"

Another wrote, "I'm guessing you were asked to be MOH because he pushed all of her other friends away. Talk to the bride and tell her the truth."

"It sounds as though you were asked because someone else backed out - probably for the reasons you're now experiencing," commented another.

Later, in an update, the woman showed gratitude to Reddit users for their advice. She said she messaged the groom asking him to stop intervening in the planning and to take a step back for the sake of the other MOH, adding that she had reached out to the bride to arrange an in-person meeting for the next day.