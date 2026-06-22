Mahrang Baloch, Prominent Baloch Activist, Sent To Life Imprisonment By Pakistan

Prominent Baloch activist and Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) Mahrang Baloch and two of her aides were sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday by an anti-terrorism court in Quetta.

According to Pakistani media reports, Sibghatullah Baloch and Balach Qadir were also handed life sentences in the same case.

Currently in custody, Mahrang Balcoh has been for years a vocal critic of the policies of the Pakistani government toward the Baloch People.

The sentence has attracted widespread criticism, with several Pakistani politicians and rights advocates condemning the court's decision.

"Sentencing Dr. Mahrang and Sughatullah to life imprisonment is an expression of hatred against the Baloch nation of Pakistan. This decision will mark the beginning of a historic phase of resistance and struggle," the BYC said in a statement on X.

The judgment came at a time when Pakistani authorities are organising crackdowns in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), fuelling concerns over how dissenting political activists and their voices.

Mahrang Baloch, 33, was arrested on March 22 last year along with other members of her party on allegations of "attacking" the Quetta Civil Hospital and "inciting people to violence", according to a report by Dawn. As per the report, the arrests came a day after the activists staged a protest at the Quetta University against alleged enforced disappearances, which triggered a police crackdown.

In its statement on Monday, the BYC alleged that there was no legal basis in the case.

"If even a single acceptable piece of evidence had existed, at the very least it could have been said that the trial should proceed. There are two separate FIRs for this one case, but where not a single solid piece of evidence exists, where the proofs are dubious, where the FIRs contradict each other, there to pronounce a sentence of life imprisonment is not justice but tyranny-and this is no ordinary tyranny, but an open state and judicial tyranny."

On June 21, families of the imprisoned leaders held a sit-in protest outside the Hudda Jail in Quetta, demanding an end to what they claimed was secretive judicial proceedings against Mahrang Baloch and others.

According to a report by The Balochistan Post, the protest came as Mahrang Baloch and other detained leaders organised a hunger and sit-in protest inside the jail. The sentence came on a day when the sit-in protests continued.