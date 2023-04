A 7.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the sea north of Java. (Representational)

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the sea north of the Indonesian island of Java, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday.

The strong quake struck at 4:55 pm local time (0955 GMT), the UGSS said, with Indonesia's geological agency ruling out a tsunami after the epicentre was detected to be at a depth of 594 kilometres (370 miles).

