Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.2 Hits Indonesia, No Tsunami Warning

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's North Maluku on Wednesday, the geophysics agency said. The agency on social media platform X said the quake, which was 81 km (50 miles) deep, had no tsunami potential.

There were no immediate reports of damage. Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Indonesia straddles the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the Earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanic activity.

