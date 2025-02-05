Advertisement

Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.2 Hits Indonesia, No Tsunami Warning

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's North Maluku on Wednesday.

Read Time: 1 min
Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.2 Hits Indonesia, No Tsunami Warning
There were no immediate reports of damage.
Jakarta:

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's North Maluku on Wednesday, the geophysics agency said. The agency on social media platform X said the quake, which was 81 km (50 miles) deep, had no tsunami potential.

There were no immediate reports of damage. Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Indonesia straddles the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the Earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanic activity. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

