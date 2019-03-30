Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits Papua New Guinea

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the earthquake. (Representational)

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit Papua New Guinea's New Britain island, 186 km east of Kandrian, on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the quake which, USGS said struck at 1120 GMT, the Center added. Earlier reports measured the magnitude at 6.4.

