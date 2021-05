The epicentre of the earthquake was in eastern Afghanistan. (Representational)

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to the U.S Geological Survey, with tremors felt in the capital Kabul.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The earthquake hit at a depth of 17.6 km (11 miles) and its epicentre was in eastern Afghanistan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)