Made-In-China Dog Chews Linked To 'Werewolf Syndrome' In UK, Vets Warn Owners

The UK vets have issued an urgent warning to dog owners about a recalled toy that could cause a rare condition known as "werewolf syndrome." The warning follows reports from the European Union, where certain dog chews, made in China, have been linked to serious health issues.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said the chews sold under the Barkoo and Chrisco brands have been known to cause symptoms that range from panic attacks, aggression, muscle spasms, seizures, and death in extreme cases. Affected products are noted to have particular batch codes and barcodes.

Also Read | China Faces New Virus Outbreak Five Years After Covid Crisis

Although no cases have been reported in the UK and there is no evidence the chews were sold here, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) warned that some UK buyers might have bought the products online from international sellers.

"While there is no confirmed distribution of affected products to the UK, there is the possibility that some consumers may have purchased these online from international sellers. No unsafe dog chews have been identified but, based on international investigations so far, we are advising dog owners to avoid feeding the affected chews to dogs as a precaution. There is no evidence to suggest these products present any risk to human health," Tina Potter, Head of Incidents, Food Standards Agency said.

As a precaution, dog owners are advised to avoid these chews and contact their vet if their pet shows any concerning symptoms.

What is 'werewolf syndrome'?

According to The Metro, Dog owners who have already given the affected chews to their pets are advised to 'stop doing so immediately'.If your pet has fallen ill after using or ingesting the chew, you should seek veterinary advice and give your vet as much information as possible about the foods the dog has been fed.

The FSA also provides advice for vets, saying they should be alert to symptoms in dogs presenting at their surgeries and whether they may be associated with the consumption of the chews, which have a long shelf life and may have been bought several months ago. They include sudden behavioural changes such as howling, crying, aggression and epileptic-type seizures.