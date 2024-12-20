Luigi Mangione, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Sam Bankman-Fried To Share Hellish Brooklyn Jail

"Hell on Earth" is how Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) is described. And who else could one expect to share it other than Sean "Diddy" Combs, Sam Bankman-Fried and the newly infamous - Luigi Mangione.

It is also the only operating federal detention center in New York.

Apart from sharing the same prison, Combs and Mangione coincidentally share the same lawyer. Marc Agnifilo, who represents Combs, will also defend Mangione in his upcoming trial. On Sunday, Agnifilo and his wife, Karen Friedman Agnifilo announced their involvement in Mangione's case and in a press statement, Karen Agnifilo said, "Mangione appreciates everyone's support."

Mangione is an accused in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson who was arrested in Penssylvania after a five-day search and brought to New York and Combs has been held amid a flurry of sexual assault lawsuits.

Metropolitan Detention Center is fabled for its difficult conditions and is notorious even among wardens. It is depicted as one of the most "troubled" facilities in the Bureau of Prisons, with issues ranging from overcrowding, violence, rodent infestations, and deteriorating infrastructure.

Apart from these high-profile cases, Mexican cartel figure Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada will also be housed at Metropolitan Detention Center.

Mangione faces federal charges of murder by firearm and death penalty could be on the table although New York abolished capital punishment in 2004. However, Mangione could become the first person in decades to face execution if the state decides to move forward with it. His next court appearance is scheduled for January 18, 2025.

Executives believe Mangione murdered Brian Thompson of UnitedHealthcare because of pent-up frustrations with the company. When he was arrested, officials found a manifesto that praised filmmaker Michael Moore's critique of the healthcare system among other things such as fake ids, a U.S. passport and other writings about the healthcare system.

As of now, Mangione faces both state and federal murder charges. The state charges are delineated as murder and act of terrorism. Additionally he faces weapons and forgery charges in Pennsylvania where he pleads not guilty.

It is interesting to note that the words "deny," "depose" and "defend" were written on bullet shell casings found at the murder scene. It is a reference to the three D's of the insurance world - Delay, Deny, Defend, the way in which insurance companies move to reject requests for medical coverage deemed necessary by doctors.

