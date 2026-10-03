Loyal Dog Guides Officer To Injured Owner Lying On The Floor For Hours In US

A dog in Kansas helped police find its owner after the person fell at home and could not get up. The Leawood Police Department shared bodycam footage showing how the dog led an officer to the house, according to People.

The officer was patrolling a residential area in Leawood on Thursday, September 17, when he noticed the dog.

The dog was on a leash, but its owner was not nearby. It barked at the officer, who greeted the dog and asked it to go back home.

The officer then returned to his car and followed the dog for about half a block to its home.

Watch Video Here:

The officer followed the dog up the driveway, where another dog greeted them. He then noticed that the garage door was open.

Inside, the officer found the homeowner lying on the floor. Police said the resident had been there for more than three hours.

Police said the loyal dog helped the officer find the resident and get the help they needed.

The owner was treated by medics and is now recovering at home, according to the police department.

Social Media Reaction

The video later went viral on Facebook. Pet owners praised the dog in the comments and called it a hero.

One user commented, "One dog stayed to protect the owner; the other dog went to look for help."

Another user noted, "Good dog."

"My dog would step over my lifeless body and raid the kitchen with no care in the world," added a third user.