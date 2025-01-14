What Is Pink Powder Dropped By Planes That's Helping Fight Los Angeles Wildfires

A bright pink powder blanketing rooftops, vehicles and streets has become a familiar sight in Los Angeles where air tankers continue to drop the substance to combat raging wildfires. Authorities have confirmed that thousands of gallons of this powder have been used in the past week to prevent the flames from spreading further. But what exactly is this pink powder, and how does it help contain wildfires?



What is the pink fire retardant?



The substance is Phos-Chek, a fire retardant, widely used across the US since the 1960s. Manufactured by a company called Perimeter Solutions, it is the most-used fire retardant in the world, according to an AP report.



The bright pink hue may look unusual, but it serves an important purpose.

Red flame retardant is seen on a car in the Mandeville Canyon neighborhood of Los Angeles

Photo Credit: AFP

A Perimeter spokesperson told BBC that the dye added to Phos-Chek acts as a visual marker for pilots and firefighters, helping them see where the retardant has been deployed.

The colour fades after several days of exposure to sunlight, blending into natural earth tones.



How does the fire retardant work?



Rather than dousing flames directly, Phos-Chek is sprayed in advance of a fire, coating vegetation and other flammable surfaces, according to a report in The New York Times.

This prevents oxygen from fuelling the fire, effectively creating a barrier to slow the spread of flames.

Photo Credit: AFP

The retardant's core components are salts such as ammonium polyphosphate.



The retardant can endure harsh conditions and last longer than water, “doesn't evaporate like dropping water,” Stanton Florea, a spokesman for the National Interagency Fire Center, told The New York Times.



The substance is particularly useful in areas where ground crews face challenges reaching rugged terrain.



Phos-Chek is not without its limitations. High winds can make aerial drops dangerous, and strong gusts may scatter the powder before it reaches its target, reducing its effectiveness.



Are there risks associated with the retardant?



While the pink powder is a powerful tool in combating wildfires, environmental experts have raised concerns about its impact on ecosystems and human health. Emerging research suggests the chemicals in fire retardants, including heavy metals, pose a toxic threat to the environment, according to an NYT report.

Millions of gallons of the substance are dropped every year, potentially harming wildlife, polluting waterways and posing risks to human health, it added.

Photo Credit: AFP

Fire retardants are important for controlling deadly blazes, yet their increasing use, driven by more frequent wildfires linked to climate change, is introducing more chemicals into the environment.



A lawsuit filed in 2022 by Forest Service Employees for Environmental Ethics, a group of current and former US Forest Service staff, alleged that aerial drops of fire retardants violated clean water laws, BBC reported.



A US District Court judge acknowledged these concerns but allowed the Forest Service to continue using fire retardants while it works to secure a permit from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).



In response to the growing scrutiny, the Forest Service has phased out one formulation of Phos-Chek in favour of a less toxic version. The agency also enforces restrictions on dropping retardants near sensitive environmental areas, including waterways and endangered species habitats.