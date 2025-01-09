How Google Is Helping "Thousands Of Googlers" Hit By California Wildfires

Google CEO Sundar Pichai emphasised the significance of being "one team" as "thousands of Googlers" were dealing with devastating wildfires across Southern California. In an email to employees, Mr Pichai mentioned a Google campaign to help in the wildfire relief efforts.

The worst wildfires in the history of Los Angeles raged across the city and deep into the storied heartland of the American film industry. The homes of movie stars and celebrities were among those consumed by flames, which tore through some of the world's most lavish real estate and above showbiz landmarks instantly recognisable around the world.

Google's philanthropic arm Google.org is supporting relief and recovery efforts with funding and an employee matching campaign.

"Our thoughts are with the people and communities affected by the greater Los Angeles wildfires. We have been working closely with local authorities to provide accurate and timely information through our products and services," the company said in a statement.

The company said people in the affected areas can access SOS alerts, public alerts and wildfire boundaries across Google Search and Maps. "Road closure information is available on both Google Maps and Waze, with Waze also providing emergency shelter locations. These alerts and resources are continuously updated to provide critical safety information from authoritative sources," it said.

"We are actively monitoring the situation, and we will continue to work with public authorities, share timely information through our products and provide support to the people and communities who are impacted," it added.

The scale and spread of the blazes stretched exhausted firefighting crews beyond their capacity with at least six separate wildfires - three of them totally out of control - burning in Los Angeles County.

The Los Angeles Fire Department issued an evacuation order for people in an area within Hollywood Boulevard to the south, Mulholland Drive to the north, the 101 Freeway to the east and Laurel Canyon Boulevard to the west - all iconic addresses for film, TV and music. The Hollywood Sign is across the freeway.

On the west side of Los Angeles, the Palisades fire consumed 15,832 acres (6,406 hectares) and hundreds of structures in the hills between Santa Monica and Malibu, racing down Topanga Canyon until reaching the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday.