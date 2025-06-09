Thaw In Musk-Trump Tensions? Billionaire Shares Trump Post On LA Riots

Billionaire Elon Musk has reshared US President Donald Trump's Truth Social post blaming California leaders for the ongoing LA riots. This came days after Musk and Trump were involved in a bitter war of words after the Tesla CEO criticised the US government's "Big, Beautiful Bill."

In his post, Trump hit out at California Governor Gavin Newsom, mockingly referring to him as "Newscum", and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for not managing the situation in Los Angeles. The President asked them to apologise to the people for doing a terrible job.

The tweet read, "Governor Gavin Newscum and Mayor Bass should apologize to the people of Los Angeles for the absolutely horrible job that they have done, and this now includes the ongoing LA riots. These are not protesters; they are troublemakers and insurrectionists. Remember, No Masks!"

On Sunday, Los Angeles saw intense clashes between the security forces and protestors after Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard troops for the first time since the 1992 LA riots. He invoked a special federal law titled 10, which lets the president take control of National Guard troops.

Mr Newsom lashed out at Trump for unlawfully deploying the National Guard, stating it was the responsibility of the state governor. He called it a serious violation of California's rights.

He wrote, "We didn't have a problem until Trump got involved. This is a serious breach of state sovereignty - inflaming tensions while pulling resources from where they're actually needed." He also requested Mr Trump to revoke the order and return control of the National Guard back to California.

The protests erupted in response to recent immigration raids carried out in the city. The situation escalated after police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at the crowd.

Going back to the Musk-Trump feud, the duo, which not long ago backed each other in public and promised to "Make America Great Again" together, went all guns blazing against each other last Thursday.

Last week, Musk also conducted a poll on his social media platform X proposing the formation of a new political party called the America Party, which showed 80 per cent of the people favouring the idea.

But there is speculation that a reconciliation may be in the works as the former special advisor to the president deleted posts alleging Trump's involvement in the Epstein files.