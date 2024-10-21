Advertisement

"Looking Forward To Addressing NDTV World Summit": PM Modi

The two-day NDTV World Summit will see PM Modi speak on his vision for a developed India by 2047.

Read Time: 2 mins
The NDTV World Summit is a two-day meet scheduled for October 21 and 22.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he is looking forward to addressing the 'NDTV World Summit 2024 - The India Century' which will take place today.

"At 10 AM tomorrow morning, I look forward to addressing the #NDTVWorldSummit on 'The India Century.' India's growth trajectory has truly captured global attention. Our Yuva Shakti is taking our nation to new heights. I will be talking about India's key strides and why we remain a global bright spot," the Prime Minister wrote on X.

The two-day NDTV World Summit will see PM Modi speak on his vision for a developed India by 2047. 

The "NDTV World Summit 2024 - The India Century" will also feature former UK Prime Minister David Cameron and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, among a host of other dignitaries, to discuss key global issues.

The NDTV World Summit will also see the participation of Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan; Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados; Prof. Paul Romer, Nobel Laureate, Economics, 2018 & Former Chief Economist, World Bank and William Dalrymple, Author & Historian.

NDTVWorldSummit2024News, NDTV World Summit, PM Modi
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
"Looking Forward To Addressing NDTV World Summit": PM Modi
