London Police Say No Evidence Shots Fired On Oxford Street

Police had earlier said they were responding to reports of shots fired as if they could be terrorist-related.
"To date police have not located any trace of any suspects, evidence of shots fired or casualties," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
"If you are in building stay in a building, if you are on the street in Oxford Street leave the area," they added.
