London Mayor Sadiq Khan Jokes Donald Trump Has A Crush On Him After Sharia Law Rant

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has responded to recent comments made by former US President Donald Trump during his speech at the UN General Assembly in New York, according to The Metro. Trump claimed that Khan wanted to impose Sharia law in London, calling him a "terrible mayor".

In an official statement, a spokesperson for Mayor Khan said they would not dignify Trump's "appalling and bigoted" remarks with a response. However, when asked by Metro at the launch of London's new electric bus route, Bakerloop (BL1), connecting Waterloo and Lewisham, Khan briefly addressed the controversy.

He said, "People will be wondering what it is about this Muslim mayor who leads a liberal, multicultural, successful, diverse city. It seems to me that I'm living rent-free inside Donald Trump's head."

When asked why Trump seems obsessed with him, the mayor joked, "I think he's got a crush on me. It's either that or he believes in giving me squatters' rights inside his head."

He later told Sky News that the US President had shown he is 'racist, he is sexist, he is misogynistic and he is Islamophobic' with his comments.

During the morning rounds earlier today, Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden backed Sir Sadiq, stating that the president's attack was based on 'a beef' he has had with the mayor for years.

He told BBC Breakfast: "As regards the United Kingdom, on the comments on London, look, I just think it's a misreading of our great capital city. This is a big asset to the United Kingdom. It's known all over the world; it's a big engine of our economy, of creativity."

Speaking to GB News from Crystal Palace's stadium in south London, he said, "We have British law here at Selhurst Park this morning, no other kind of law, and that's what applies in our capital city and throughout our country."

The two leaders have clashed previously, and Trump's latest remarks have once again drawn criticism for spreading misinformation and making divisive statements.