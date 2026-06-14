London Footballer Accused Of 'Dine-And-Dash' After Ordering Japanese Whisky Worth Rs 2.5 Lakh

A London footballer has appeared in court accused of leaving a string of restaurants without paying bills that included fine dining, premium drinks and more than £2,000 worth of Japanese whisky. Michael Dome-Bemwin, 29, who most recently played for Greengate District FC, is facing six counts of obtaining services dishonestly over a series of alleged "dine-and-dash" incidents across Westminster, Kensington and Chelsea between January 29 and April 23.

Prosecutors allege that Dome-Bemwin failed to pay for food and drinks on six separate occasions, with the unpaid bills totalling 3,522.80 pounds (Rs 449,579), Metro reported.

The most eye-catching allegation involves two shots of Yamazaki malt whisky valued at 2,047 pounds. According to court documents, other unpaid tabs included £356.60 for whisky and bottled water, £70 for seven pints of lager, and £408.65 for a fine-dining meal.

Dome-Bemwin is also accused of leaving unpaid restaurant bills worth 362.25 pounds and 278.30 pounds at two other venues in Kensington and Chelsea.

During a hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, Dome-Bemwin spoke only to confirm his identity and denied all six charges. His lawyer told the court that while the footballer accepts he was present at the venues, he has "very little recollection of the incidents."

The alleged 2,047 pounds whisky bill even drew a reaction from District Judge Briony Clarke, who remarked, "I would have to make a note of that venue to make sure I don't go… Remarkable!"

Dome-Bemwin was granted bail and is due to stand trial on December 7, 2026.

The striker has played for several non-league clubs during his career, including Braintree Town, Brentwood Town, Lewes, Whitehawk, Enfield Town, Harrow Borough, Weymouth, Ashford United, Clapton, Park View, and Margate. His most recent club, Greengate District FC, competes in the Essex Alliance Football League Senior Division, part of the 11th tier of English football.