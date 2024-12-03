South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday declared emergency martial law sending shock waves across the country and accusing the opposition of being "anti-state forces intent on overthrowing the regime" amid parliamentary wrangling over a budget bill. It is the first time since 1980 that South Korea has declared martial law and while it has been considered authoritarian in the past, it's been democratic since. He cited the decision as necessary and to protect constitutional order and freedom.

