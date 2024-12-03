South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday declared emergency martial law sending shock waves across the country and accusing the opposition of being "anti-state forces intent on overthrowing the regime" amid parliamentary wrangling over a budget bill. It is the first time since 1980 that South Korea has declared martial law and while it has been considered authoritarian in the past, it's been democratic since. He cited the decision as necessary and to protect constitutional order and freedom.
Here are the live updates of the situation in South Korea:
The UK government has urged British people to avoid demonstrations in South Korea and has said it was following the situation closely. "We would advise all British nationals to monitor the UK's travel advice for updates and follow the advice of local authorities," Prime Minister Keir Starmer's deputy spokesperson told reporters.
South Korea's parliament with 190 of 300 members present passed a motion requiring the martial law declared by President Yoon Suk Yeol to be lifted.
The United States is monitoring the situation closely and is in contact with the South Korean government, a White House spokesperson has said.
After Yoon's Emergency announcement, people started gathering outside the parliament building shouting, "Withdraw emergency martial law!"
Live footage showed troops tasked with martial law trying to enter the assembly building and parliamentary aides were seen pushing the soldiers back by spraying fire extinguishers.
The announcement was made shortly after 10:00pm local time. Declaring martial law starting 11pm local time.