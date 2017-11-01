LIVE Updates: Eight Killed In Manhattan Car Crash, Trump Decries Attacker As 'Deranged Person'

World | Posted by | Updated: November 01, 2017 03:30 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
LIVE Updates: Eight Killed In Manhattan Car Crash, Trump Decries Attacker As 'Deranged Person'

Police have taken one man in custody (File Photo)

Several people have been injured in downtown Manhattan, and police confirmed that they were responding to reports of shots fired.

One person is reportedly in custody. The incident took place in the are of Chambers and West Streets in the upmarket TriBeCa neighbourhood.


Here are the live updates of the situation in Manhattan:




Nov 01, 2017
03:30 (IST)
Nov 01, 2017
03:15 (IST)
US President Donald Trump tweeted calling the New York attacker as 'very sick,' 'deranged person'
Nov 01, 2017
02:34 (IST)
The suspect reportedly held out imitation firearms when he stepped out of his vehicle.
Nov 01, 2017
02:02 (IST)
NYPD have reported that the suspect is in custody.
Nov 01, 2017
02:01 (IST)
Nov 01, 2017
02:00 (IST)
Nov 01, 2017
01:58 (IST)
Nov 01, 2017
01:49 (IST)
According to another witness, a white pickup truck was seen speeding down the West Side Highway, hitting several people on the way. The witness also reported hearing nine or ten shots being fired, but was unsure where they came from.
Nov 01, 2017
01:46 (IST)
US media report a gunman opened fire from a vehicle near a high school. Witnesses say they saw a car crash and one person exit one of the vehicles with two guns before they heard shots being fired.

Nov 01, 2017
01:32 (IST)
New York Police Department have said one person is in custody. Investigations are ongoing.
No more content

Trending

Manhattan shooting

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................