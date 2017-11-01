LIVE Updates: Eight Killed In Manhattan Car Crash, Trump Decries Attacker As 'Deranged Person'

One person is reportedly in custody. The incident took place in the are of Chambers and West Streets in the upmarket TriBeCa neighbourhood.
Here are the live updates of the situation in Manhattan:
The driver of the truck, a male 29-years-old, was taken into custody. A paintball gun and pellet gun were recovered from the scene.- NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017
In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017
The vehicle continued south striking another vehicle. The suspect exited the vehicle displaying imitation firearms & was shot by NYPD- NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017
The vehicle struck multiple people on the path. There are several fatalities and numerous people injured.- NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017
Avoid the area of West St. (Barclay St. to a Christopher St.) #Manhattan due to ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/jPsvQUSMvL- NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017