Live Updates: Flights Across US Grounded After Computer Glitch At Aviation Body

"Technicians are currently working to restore the system and there is no estimate for restoration the system at the times," an advisory said.

Flights Across the United States were grounded after a computer glitch was reported on Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) computer, news reports said today. 

"Technicians are currently working to restore the system and there is no estimate for restoration the system at the times," an advisory by US Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATSCC) said.

The United States NOTAM (Notice To Air Mission) system failed at 2028Z.

Here are the LIVE Updates:

Jan 11, 2023 17:53 (IST)
Aviation Body FAA's Update Number 3

The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage.

The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.
Jan 11, 2023 17:45 (IST)
"I've Been In Touch With FAA This Morning...": US Transportation Secretary
Jan 11, 2023 17:37 (IST)
"Unheard-Of Situation": Aviation Expert To NDTV


Aviation expert Parvez Damania called it a "shocking and unheard-of situation". "I don't recall the last time when the entire airspace of the country was closed. Maybe during 9/11. This is going to cause unbelievable disruption," he told NDTV over the phone.
Jan 11, 2023 17:34 (IST)
US Aviation Body Issues Update Number 2 For All Stakeholders
Jan 11, 2023 17:31 (IST)
Several Passengers Tweeted That Many Flights Have Been Delayed
Jan 11, 2023 17:28 (IST)
The NOTAM system which reported a glitch, helps communicate vital information to pilots and others involved in flight operations.

Jan 11, 2023 17:26 (IST)
Some reports suggest that flights appear to be operating but with massive delays
Jan 11, 2023 17:18 (IST)
760 Flights Delayed, 90 Flights Cancelled Across US After Glitch: Report

760 Flights Delayed, 90 Flights Cancelled Across US After Glitch, news agency NBC reported.
Jan 11, 2023 17:15 (IST)
"Please Check Flight Status", Says Los Angeles Airport In Advisory

Jan 11, 2023 17:11 (IST)
"Performing Final Checks, Reloading System": US Aviation Body FAA
"The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now," the aviation body said in an update.


