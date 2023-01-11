Live Updates: Flights Across US Grounded After Computer Glitch At Aviation Body

The United States NOTAM (Notice To Air Missions) system failed at 2028Z.

Flights Across the United States were grounded after a computer glitch was reported on Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) computer, news reports said today.

"Technicians are currently working to restore the system and there is no estimate for restoration the system at the times," an advisory by US Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATSCC) said.

Here are the LIVE Updates:

Jan 11, 2023 17:53 (IST) Aviation Body FAA's Update Number 3



The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage.

The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage.

The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.

Jan 11, 2023 17:45 (IST) "I've Been In Touch With FAA This Morning...": US Transportation Secretary

I have been in touch with FAA this morning about an outage affecting a key system for providing safety information to pilots. FAA is working to resolve this issue swiftly and safely so that air traffic can resume normal operations, and will continue to provide updates. - Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) January 11, 2023

Jan 11, 2023 17:37 (IST) "Unheard-Of Situation": Aviation Expert To NDTV





Aviation expert Parvez Damania called it a "shocking and unheard-of situation". "I don't recall the last time when the entire airspace of the country was closed. Maybe during 9/11. This is going to cause unbelievable disruption," he told NDTV over the phone.

Jan 11, 2023 17:34 (IST) US Aviation Body Issues Update Number 2 For All Stakeholders



Cleared Update No. 2 for all stakeholders: ⁰⁰The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. ⁰⁰While some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace System operations remain limited. - The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

Jan 11, 2023 17:31 (IST) Several Passengers Tweeted That Many Flights Have Been Delayed

Soooo anybody wanna tell me why all the planes in ATL airport just got grounded and they saying the FAA shut down ALL flights nationally cuz uhmmmm yeah - Remy Ma (@RealRemyMa) January 11, 2023



Anyone one else stranded? Our @united 🧑‍✈️ says there is a nation wide outage of FAA @FAANews computer systems. - dj patil (@dpatil) January 11, 2023

Gotta love when you book a 6 am flight trying to avoid travel delays, but due to a nationwide FAA system issue the flight is delayed anyway. Going to be a long day :) - Adele Burk (@BurkAdele) January 11, 2023

Jan 11, 2023 17:26 (IST) Some reports suggest that flights appear to be operating but with massive delays

Jan 11, 2023 17:18 (IST) 760 Flights Delayed, 90 Flights Cancelled Across US After Glitch: Report



760 Flights Delayed, 90 Flights Cancelled Across US After Glitch, news agency NBC reported.

Jan 11, 2023 17:15 (IST) "Please Check Flight Status", Says Los Angeles Airport In Advisory



The FAA is working to resolve a national systems issue that is impacting flights early this morning. Please check your flight status and we will share updates as the FAA provides them. https://t.co/Q7em8Q02gQ - LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) January 11, 2023

Jan 11, 2023 17:11 (IST) "Performing Final Checks, Reloading System": US Aviation Body FAA

"The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now," the aviation body said in an update.



"The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now," the aviation body said in an update.

Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.