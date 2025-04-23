US Vice President JD Vance, his wife and Second Lady Usha Vance and their children will depart for Agra shortly to visit the Taj Mahal. They are expected to stay at the historical monument for three hours and then go back to Jaipur.
JD Vance and his family arrived in Delhi on Monday on a four-day visit that came weeks after President Trump imposed and then paused a sweeping tariff regime against around 60 countries, including India.
The India visit of the US Vice President concludes with their departure on April 24 at 6:40 am.
Here are the latest updates on JD Vance's India visit:
Security Tightened In Agra Ahead of US Vice President JD Vance's Arrival
US Vice President JD Vance will visit the Taj Mahal during his visit to Agra on Wednesday, for which security has been tightened across the city, a police official said.
DCP City Sonam Kumar said, "The security liaisoning meeting of different stakeholders has been done. Apart from CISF, Archaeological Department, Indian Air Force and police, meetings were held with agencies. Duty arrangements will be made on the route. Verification of all the artists and school children who will participate in the programme will be done." The city is being decorated ahead of the US vice president's visit.
JD Vance, Usha Vance To Visit Agra Today
US Vice President JD Vance, his wife and Second Lady Usha Vance and their children will depart for Agra shortly to visit the Taj Mahal. They are expected to stay at the historical monument for three hours and then go back to Jaipur.