US Vice President JD Vance, his wife and Second Lady Usha Vance and their children will depart for Agra shortly to visit the Taj Mahal. They are expected to stay at the historical monument for three hours and then go back to Jaipur.

JD Vance and his family arrived in Delhi on Monday on a four-day visit that came weeks after President Trump imposed and then paused a sweeping tariff regime against around 60 countries, including India.

The India visit of the US Vice President concludes with their departure on April 24 at 6:40 am.

Here are the latest updates on JD Vance's India visit: