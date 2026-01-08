'Listen To People': Iranian President Urges Restraint In Handling Protests

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday called for "utmost restraint" in handling demonstrations against the rising cost of living, which have lasted for 12 days and in which clashes have been reported in several locations nationwide.

"Any violent or coercive behaviour should be avoided," said Pezeshkian in a statement on his website, urging "utmost restraint" as well as "dialogue, engagement and listening to the people's demands".

