Lip Reader Decodes Obama, Trump Discussion At Jimmy Carter's Funeral

Former US President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump were seen interacting at the state funeral of former US President Jimmy Carter. The two political rivals appeared to share a light moment, but a forensic lip reader revealed their discussion was more serious than it seemed.

Sitting side-by-side, Trump leaned towards Obama, suggesting a private discussion later in the day. “I can't talk, we have to find a quiet place sometime. This is a matter of importance and we need to do this outside so that we can deal with it, certainly, today,” forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman decoded the President-elect as saying, as per The NY Post. Mr Freeman, a London-based expert, was born deaf and has spent 16 years working as a certified expert witness for University College London, assisting litigants, police, and journalists.

The state funeral, held days before Trump's inauguration on January 20, saw former presidents George W Bush, and Bill Clinton alongside outgoing President Joe Biden in attendance. Interaction among the leaders was minimal, making the Obama-Trump exchange stand out.

Mr Freeman revealed that Obama, at one point, said, “Listen to me, it's a chore, a chore,” though the context of the statement remains unclear. Trump reportedly replied, “Yeah, right. I can't think of anything that's a chore.”

Mr Freeman's lipreading revealed another key moment where Trump referenced withdrawing from an unspecified agreement, hinting at the conditions surrounding it. “I've pulled out of that. It's the conditions. Can you believe it?” Trump reportedly said. Obama nodded in response.

Trump then added, “And after, I will,” before suggesting they connect later, saying, “Call me at the foyer later,” likely referring to the National Cathedral's entrance area.

Obama replied cryptically, “Can you just … it should be good.”

Trump has repeatedly criticised Obama, questioning his US birth and accusing him of spying during the 2016 election. Obama, in turn, has consistently rebuked Trump, labelling him a threat to democracy and accusing him of spreading misinformation.

The funeral setting, which brought together a rare gathering of former presidents and vice presidents, was otherwise marked by subdued interactions.