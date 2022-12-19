Watch: Messi On World's Largest Frame In Dubai After World Cup Victory

The Dubai Frame is the largest frame in the world.

Lionel Messi's Argentina are world champions. On Sunday night, we watched one of the greatest games of all time. "What a final" - this was the sentiment on social media. Be it Messi leading from the front or France star Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick, it was a phenomenal finale. It won't be wrong to say that it was a fairytale ending for “magical” Messi and his men. People from all walks of life have shared their thoughts on the incredible game of football. Now, to celebrate Messi's "sublime brilliance", the Dubai Frame, which is the largest frame in the world, has put up a collage of Messi's pictures with the trophy.

A video of the Dubai Frame has surfaced online. The text attached to it read, "Dubai led the world last night in celebrating the sublime brilliance of Messi -- The iconic Dubai Frame hails Argentina's FIFA World Cup victory."

#Dubai led the world ???? last night in celebrating the sublime brilliance of #Messi???? — The iconic Dubai Frame ????️ hails #Argentina's #FIFAWorldCup victory! pic.twitter.com/kdhVpq4qU0 — Sameer ‘Sadiq' Bhat (@sadiquiz) December 19, 2022

There is a reason why football is called a beautiful game. And the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France proved that. Calling the match a thrilling encounter would be an understatement. It had everything. From nail-biting twists to close saves, the world, once again, witnessed the magic of football. And, oh boy. It was worth every moment.

Lionel Messi, who had announced that the tournament in Qatar will be his last, couldn't have asked for a better finish. He finished the tournament with seven goals. The 35-year-old has also become the only player to win the Golden Ball - the 'Player of the Tournament' award - twice. Meanwhile, Mbappe, who kept Argentina fans on their toes with his footwork, won the Golden Boot award. He also became the second player ever to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final.