Lionel Messi finally crowned his record-breaking career with the FIFA World Cup trophy

Lionel Messi's superb FIFA World Cup performance left fans around the cheering for him long after the final match against France ended on Sunday. Apart from fans, however, some businesses also had a lot to celebrate about.

Several brands that Lionel Messi works with have gained at least 42 billion pounds in market value during the World Cup, according to a report by Barca Universal, the biggest independent FC Barcelona channel.

Some of the firms whose market capitalisation rose during the world cup are Budweiser (7.51 per cent), Louis Vuitton (6.56 per cent), Mastercard (3.87 per cent) and Activision (3.81 per cent), Pepsi (1.11 per cent).

This morning, Lionel Messi and his teammates set off for Argentina with the most coveted prize in football as millions of compatriots waited to welcome them home and catch a glimpse of the World Cup trophy.

In the capital Buenos Aires and throughout the country, millions took to the streets to celebrate Sunday's remarkable penalty shoot-out victory over France in the World Cup final in Qatar.

Lionel Messi finally crowned his record-breaking career with the one trophy that was missing as he produced a performance that will go down in World Cup history, scoring a first-half penalty and netting again in extra time.