US Senator Lindsey Graham's Sudden Death Fuel 'Assassination' Speculation

The sudden death of US Senator Lindsey Graham has triggered a wave of conspiracy theories online, with some speculating that the longtime Iran and Russia critic may have been poisoned. There is no evidence or official statement supporting those claims.

The Republican veteran, one of US President Donald Trump's closest allies and a leading voice on US foreign policy, died on Saturday. His office announced that he died after a "brief and sudden illness" but did not disclose a specific cause of death. He was 71.

Later, emergency dispatch audio released by CNN indicated that first responders were called to Graham's residence following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Reuters, Trump said he had spoken to Graham minutes before he fell ill and dismissed speculation of poisoning, saying he believed the senator had suffered a heart attack.

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Why Did Conspiracy Theories Emerge?

The speculation began because Graham had recently returned from Ukraine, where he met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, toured military facilities and backed a new package of sanctions against Russia. Graham had long been one of Washington's strongest critics of Iran, supporting tougher sanctions and a hardline US policy towards Tehran.

Iran and Russia Named In Online Claims

Some social media users pointed to past threats against Graham. Five days before his death, Graham had responded on X to images from Iran showing a poster with a target over his head, writing: "At least they used a good photo of me. Judge me by my enemies."

Others highlighted comments made by Russian ultra-nationalist ideologue Alexander Dugin, who previously called for Graham to be killed, according to DW News. "Better to kill this guy. He is the problem for Trump. The world will be better without him."

Also read: Lindsey Graham, A Leading Hawk On Iran War, Dies At 71 From 'Sudden Illness'

Russia had also placed Graham on a wanted list in 2023 and labelled him a terrorist in 2024. In 2023, Graham said, "The world is better off without Putin. I hope he will be taken out one way or another."

His sudden death, coming shortly after a visit to Kyiv and days after renewed criticism of Tehran, led to widespread online speculation.

For now, there is no evidence supporting claims that his death was anything other than the sudden medical event described by his office and echoed by President Trump.