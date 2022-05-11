'Likely' Palestinian Gunfire Killed Al Jazeera Reporter In West Bank, Says Israel PM

Al Jazeera alleged that Israeli troops killed the reporter in a raid in West Bank. (File)

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said today it was "likely" that Palestinian gunfire killed Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Aqleh in the occupied West Bank, a death the network blamed on Israeli troops.

"According to the information we've gathered, it appears likely that armed Palestinians -- who were indiscriminately firing at the time -- were responsible for the unfortunate death of the journalist," Bennett said in a statement.

