"Likely" Palestinian Gunfire Killed Al Jazeera Reporter In West Bank, Says Israel PM

Al Jazeera alleged that Israeli troops killed the reporter in a raid in West Bank. (File)

Jerusalem:

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said today it was "likely" that Palestinian gunfire killed Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Aqleh in the occupied West Bank, a death the network blamed on Israeli troops.

"According to the information we've gathered, it appears likely that armed Palestinians -- who were indiscriminately firing at the time -- were responsible for the unfortunate death of the journalist," Bennett said in a statement. 

