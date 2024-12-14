"Like A Pilgrimage": Jeff Bezos Visits Vikas Khanna's Restaurant In US

Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez visited renowned chef Vikas Khanna's restaurant in New York for some authentic Indian cuisine. The Amazon founder seemed impressed by the dining experience at Bungalow, calling it a "pilgrimage". Mr Khanna shared a photograph of the couple, along with a few others, on X and expressed joy over their arrival.

"When [Jeff Bezos] said the visit to Bungalow was like a pilgrimage. It filled my heart with pure joy & pride. #PowerOfAuthencity #SoftPowerOfIndia," Mr Khanna wrote alongside the image.

In another post, the Indian chef shared a long list of dishes Bezos and his partner were treated to during their visit to the Bungalow. Among the wide range of Indian delicacies served to the Amazon founder were Bengali Kasundi Tandoori Avocado, Bihari Sattu Roti, Udipi's Annanas Menaskai, Gujurati Tindora Pickle, Nagaland's Black Rice Pudding, Odisha's Guguni Chaat, Indore inspired Dahi Kebab, Dogra Cuisine inspired Chicken Anarkali, Jewish-Indian Chicken Chitranee, Sindhi Style Achari Aloo, Gulab Jamun Ice-Cream with Millet-Chocolate Cake and Ahmedabad ki Saunf.

"A taste of India for @JeffBezos," Mr Khanna wrote.

Bengali Kasundi Tandoori Avocado.

Bihari Sattu Roti.

Udipi's Annanas Menaskai.

Gujurati Tindora Pickle.

Nagaland's Black Rice Pudding

Odisha's Guguni Chaat.

Indore inspired Dahi Kebab.

Dogra Cuisine inspired Chicken Anarkali.

Jewish-Indian Chicken Chitranee.

Sindhi Style… pic.twitter.com/EUfQYjJQKM — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) December 13, 2024

This comes days after Mr Khanna welcomed Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to his restaurant and shared a photograph of himself with the Jawan star and his teammates.

In an emotional note dedicated to Shah Rukh, the 53-year-old narrated how the actor had become an integral part of his life. "My life revolves around 3 people - BK SK SRK. My Maa, Sanjeev Kapoor & The King," Mr Khanna wrote.

"When SRK visited Bungalow & asked me to sit with him. As we spoke about me going to the cinema every day to watch DDLJ with my sister and every movie of his. He became my hero for who he is. His voice. His patience. His confidence. His compassion. His friendship. To hold back my tears I looked up the glass ceiling & saw the clear crescent of moon watching over me," he added.

Bungalow, which opened in New York a few months ago, has gained attention in the city, becoming a celebrated spot for many in search of authentic Indian cuisine.

Not long ago, it was honoured with the prestigious Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award.