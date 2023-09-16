Li Shangfu: 5 Points On 'Missing' Chinese Defence Minister Who Was Once Sanctioned By US

He was appointed to China's top post in March this year. CNN reported that Mr Li is still listed as the Defence Minister, state councillor and a member of the party's powerful Central Military Commission (CMC) on Chinese government and military websites.

Before his promotion, Li Shangfu was head of the CMC's Equipment Development Department in charge of weapon procurement for five years starting 2017. He was sanctioned by the US in 2018 after China bought Russian weapons, the CNN report further said.

Mr Li's last public appearance was on August 29, when he delivered a keynote speech at the China-Africa Peace and Security Forum in Beijing.

The BBC said that Li Shangfu is an aerospace engineer and began his career at a satellite and rocket launch centre.