Li Shangfu: 5 Points On 'Missing' Chinese Defence Minister Who Was Once Sanctioned By US

Li Shangfu was last seen in public on August 29, at the China-Africa security forum.
Another top official in China has disappeared from public, renewing speculation of a possible corruption purge. The 'Wall Street Journal' reported that Defence Minister Li Shangfu was taken away last week by authorities for questioning.
Here are 5 points on Li Shangfu:
Post a comment
He was appointed to China's top post in March this year. CNN reported that Mr Li is still listed as the Defence Minister, state councillor and a member of the party's powerful Central Military Commission (CMC) on Chinese government and military websites.
Before his promotion, Li Shangfu was head of the CMC's Equipment Development Department in charge of weapon procurement for five years starting 2017. He was sanctioned by the US in 2018 after China bought Russian weapons, the CNN report further said.
Mr Li's last public appearance was on August 29, when he delivered a keynote speech at the China-Africa Peace and Security Forum in Beijing.
The BBC said that Li Shangfu is an aerospace engineer and began his career at a satellite and rocket launch centre.
After serving for 31 years, he became a member of the CMC at the 20th Communist Party Congress in November 2022, according to South China Morning Post (SCMP).