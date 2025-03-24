Lethal, Greater Range: How Boeing's F-47 Will Lead Next Generation Jets

Boeing will build the US Air Force's next generation of fighter jets, President Donald Trump announced last Friday, adding, "They will have unprecedented power."

"Nothing in the world comes even close to" F-47, the sixth generation fighter jet, Trump said.

General David Allvin, the Chief of Staff of the US Air Force, posted on X, "The F-47 designation was chosen in consultation with the Secretary of Defense & carries multiple significant meanings. It honours the legacy of the P-47, whose contributions to air superiority during WW2 remain historic."

In another post, he wrote, "Also, the number pays tribute to the founding year of our incredible US Air Force, while also recognizing the 47th President's pivotal support for the development of the world's FIRST sixth-generation fighter."

What to expect of F-47?