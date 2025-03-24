Lethal, Greater Range: How Boeing's F-47 Will Lead Next Generation Jets

Boeing will build the US Air Force's next generation of fighter jets, President Donald Trump announced last Friday, adding, "They will have unprecedented power."
"Nothing in the world comes even close to" F-47, the sixth generation fighter jet, Trump said.
General David Allvin, the Chief of Staff of the US Air Force, posted on X, "The F-47 designation was chosen in consultation with the Secretary of Defense & carries multiple significant meanings. It honours the legacy of the P-47, whose contributions to air superiority during WW2 remain historic."
In another post, he wrote, "Also, the number pays tribute to the founding year of our incredible US Air Force, while also recognizing the 47th President's pivotal support for the development of the world's FIRST sixth-generation fighter."
What to expect of F-47?
- The Boeing F-47 will be far superior to the Lockheed F-22 and F-35 in combat capability and technology. It will eventually replace the F-22 Raptor.
- The aircraft will come equipped with sensor fusion, long-range strike capabilities, and next-generation stealth to defeat the latest technology rivals in contested areas.
- The Boeing F-47 will have "state-of-the-art stealth technologies [making it] virtually unseeable" and will fly alongside multiple autonomous drone wingmen, known as collaborative combat aircraft, reports say.
- The F-47 has an unmatched level of manoeuvrability, meaning it can move and change direction in ways no other aircraft has ever before.
- It is primarily designed for Beyond Visual Range (BVR) combat, which means that advanced missiles can help fight enemies from long distances. However, with exceptional manoeuvrability, it can also handle close-range dogfights.
- The F-47 has a canard configuration, which means it has small wings placed near the cockpit. While canard designs are known for low observability, their usage in F-47 depicts that the aircraft can turn more easily and stay steady in the air, especially at high speeds or in combat situations.
- Compared to the fifth-generation fighters, the F-47 will be more available, have a much greater range, more sophisticated stealth, and be more sustainable and supportable. With its 'made to adapt' nature, this platform will require less infrastructure and manpower to get going.
- The F-47 is an improved variant of the F-22, which is currently the finest air superiority aircraft in the world. It is extremely sophisticated and prepared to dominate the fight in the future.
- The aircraft will be the most powerful and advanced fighter jet ever built. The highly lethal jet can take down enemies quickly and is very adaptable, allowing it to handle different combat situations.
- It has also adopted some of the design elements from Boeing's YF-118G Bird of Prey. The two key features are the wing dihedral, where the wings are slightly angled upward to improve stability and the other one is a shovel-like nose, which has a curved, scoop-like shape, making it different from other fighter jets.
