'Less Accurate, Less Human': Google Maps Designer Disapproves App's New Update

Google first revealed the revised colours in October.

Recently, Google Maps rolled out a new colour scheme on both desktop and mobile versions of the app. The roads no longer appear white and yellow. Instead, they are now in various shades of grey. While the slight alteration has been more noticeable over the past week, Google first revealed the revised colours in October. Some social media users have praised the update while others criticised the vivid colours and poor contrast. Now, the designer who helped Google Maps 15 years ago, has stated that she does not like the new update and "it feels colder, less accurate and less human."

Elizabeth Laraki took to X and wrote, "15 years ago, I helped design Google Maps. I still use it everyday. Last week, the team dramatically changed the map's visual design. I don't love it. It feels colder, less accurate and less human. But more importantly, they missed a key opportunity to simplify and scale."

She discussed the changes in the colour of the parks and water and said that although roads stand out more, however, water, parks and open spaces blend out together. "It seems the goal was to improve usability and make the maps more readable. Admittedly, I do think major roads, traffic, and trails stand out more now. But the colors of water and parks/open spaces blend together. And to me, the palette feels colder and more computer generated. But color choices aside...If the goal was better usability, the team missed a big opportunity: Google Maps should have cleaned up the crud overlaying the map," she added.

Ms Laraki said that there are many elements and overlays in the map including the search box, latest, restaurants tab etc in the application, which makes it difficult for the user. "The map should be sacred real estate. Only things that are highly useful to many people should obscure it. There should be a very limited number of features that can cover the map view. And there are multiple ways to add new features without overlaying them directly on the map," she continued. The designer said everything can be removed except the search box and bottom tab. She also shared a picture of the proposed app design.

"There are many variations of how features could be arranged. But the key points are: Dramatically simplify, Strongly prioritize map visibility, Bury legacy and low use features," Ms Laraki noted.

Further, the designer acknowledged that "it's normal for products to accumulate features over time." However, she said that it is "also super important to stay vigilant and continually clean them up."

"In many ways, it's interesting to see history repeating itself. In 2007, I was 1 of 2 designers on Google Maps. At that time, Maps had already become a cluttered mess. We were wedging new features into any space we could find in the UI. The user experience was suffering and the product was growing increasingly complicated. We had to rethink the app to be simple and scale for the future. It seems like it's time for Google Maps to do this again," she concluded.