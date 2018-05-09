Leopard Snatches A 3-Year-Old From A Lodge In Uganda A leopard had pounced on Elisha, dragging him into the brush. "The leopard grabbed and ran with him," the boy's father, Francis Manana Nabugyere, told the Kampala Post. There is no fence around the lodge.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The leopard had vanished with it in the bush and a search was mounted. (Representational)



Then she heard his screams.



A leopard had pounced on Elisha, dragging him into the brush. "The leopard grabbed and ran with him," the boy's father, Francis Manana Nabugyere, told the Kampala Post. There is no fence around the lodge.



Bashir Hangi, a spokesman for the Uganda Wildlife Authority, told the Telegraph that the nanny tried to rescue the child. "She heard the kid scream for help, she intervened but it was too late," he said. "The leopard had vanished with it in the bush and a search was mounted until we got the skull the next day."



His father said some other bones were found later.



Elisha's mother works for the park as a ranger. His parents told reporters that they hope the Uganda Wildlife Authority will do more to protect staff and children.



Park rangers are on the hunt for the leopard and plan to remove it from the wild if captured. "Once it has eaten human flesh, the temptations are high to eat another human being," Hangi told the Telegraph. "It becomes dangerous."



The Queen Elizabeth is one of the most popular parks in Uganda. As the Telegraph reports, tourists come from all over to see the Mweya Peninsula's leopards, African buffalo, Nile crocodiles, lions and chimpanzees at the park.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



Last week, a babysitter at the Queen Elizabeth National Park in Uganda didn't notice 3-year-old Elisha Nabugyere step out of the doorway of the staff quarters.Then she heard his screams.A leopard had pounced on Elisha, dragging him into the brush. "The leopard grabbed and ran with him," the boy's father, Francis Manana Nabugyere, told the Kampala Post. There is no fence around the lodge.Bashir Hangi, a spokesman for the Uganda Wildlife Authority, told the Telegraph that the nanny tried to rescue the child. "She heard the kid scream for help, she intervened but it was too late," he said. "The leopard had vanished with it in the bush and a search was mounted until we got the skull the next day."His father said some other bones were found later.Elisha's mother works for the park as a ranger. His parents told reporters that they hope the Uganda Wildlife Authority will do more to protect staff and children.Park rangers are on the hunt for the leopard and plan to remove it from the wild if captured. "Once it has eaten human flesh, the temptations are high to eat another human being," Hangi told the Telegraph. "It becomes dangerous." The Queen Elizabeth is one of the most popular parks in Uganda. As the Telegraph reports, tourists come from all over to see the Mweya Peninsula's leopards, African buffalo, Nile crocodiles, lions and chimpanzees at the park. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter