Legendary Actor Gene Hackman, Wife And Dog Found Dead At Home

Two-time Oscar winner Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa have been found dead in their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, US. The couple reportedly died along with their dog. Mr Hackman was 95 and his wife 63.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed the death and said the case is under investigation.

"We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found dead Wednesday afternoon at their residence on Sunset Trail.

"This is an active investigation - however, at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor," said Mr Mendoza, as quoted by BBC.

Mr Mendoza didn't provide clarity on the cause or time of death.

"All I can say is that we're in the middle of a preliminary death investigation, waiting on approval of a search warrant," he added.

Born in 1930, Mr Hackman played over 100 roles. He won two Oscars - best actor for his role as Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle in The French Connection, and best supporting actor for playing Little Bill Daggett in Unforgiven.