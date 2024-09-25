Lebanon's Hezbollah Launches Air Attack On Israeli Naval Base

Lebanon's Hezbollah announced on Tuesday that it launched an air attack with drones targeting Israel's Atlit naval base south of Haifa.

The Israeli military later on Tuesday issued a statement sayin: "Following the alert that was activated in the Atlit area, a fire broke out as a result of a fall in the area, minor damage was caused and the fire was extinguished."

