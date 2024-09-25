Advertisement

Lebanon's Hezbollah Launches Air Attack On Israeli Naval Base

The Israeli military later on Tuesday issued a statement sayin: "Following the alert that was activated in the Atlit area, a fire broke out as a result of a fall in the area, minor damage was caused and the fire was extinguished."

Cairo:

Lebanon's Hezbollah announced on Tuesday that it launched an air attack with drones targeting Israel's Atlit naval base south of Haifa.

