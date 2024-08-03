'Leave Now': Nations Ask Citizens In Lebanon As Risk Of Regional War Looms

India has asked its nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Lebanon. "All Indian nationals in Lebanon are advised to exercise caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with embassy of India in Beirut," the embassy said.

"Tensions are high, and the situation could deteriorate rapidly," Britain's Foreign Minister David Lammy said in a statement. "While we are working round the clock to strengthen our consular presence in Lebanon, my message to British nationals there is clear -- leave now."

France has also asked its nationals visiting Iran to leave immediately. "Due to the increased risk of a military escalation in the region, visiting French nationals still in Iran are invited to leave as soon as possible," the foreign ministry said.

The US embassy in Lebanon has asked its citizens to leave Lebanon on "any ticket available". Despite flight cancellations, "commercial transportation options to leave Lebanon remain available", the US embassy said. "We encourage those who wish to depart Lebanon to book any ticket available to them, even if that flight does not depart immediately or does not follow their first-choice route," it said.